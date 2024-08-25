SIBU: Selangor men’s doubles shuttlers Lok Hong Quan-Muhammad Faiq Haziq Masawi, fresh from a sterling gold medal-feat at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), will switch their attention to a bigger tournament, the Aug 27-Sept 1 Indonesia Masters.

Muhammad Faiq, 18, said that they will work on improving their game and cutting down on unforced errors that can hand their rivals easy points.

“In the (SUKMA 2024) final, we made many mistakes that led to our opening game loss. Then, in the second game, we started playing better,” said Muhammad Faiq, who has been paired with Hong Quan for the past six years.

ALSO READ: Mixed team gold perfect birthday gift for shuttler Letshanaa

In yesterday’s men’s doubles final, Hong Quan-Muhammad Faiq defeated Penang’s Goh Boon Zhe-Rayner Beh Chun Meng 19-21, 21-19, 21-16 to clinch the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Johor women’s doubles pair Dania Sofea Zaidi-Low Zi Yu, who have never played together before, still can’t believe that they actually made the final and won the SUKMA 2024 gold medal.

“Totally unexpected because this is the first time we have been paired up... on top of that, we are still young,” said the 17-year-old Dania of her combination with Zi Yu, 14.

ALSO READ: SUKMA gold has Ling Ching dreaming of Olympic medal