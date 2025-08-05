Igor Paixao vows success at Marseille after 35m euro transfer

BRAZILIAN striker Igor Paixao was officially presented as a Marseille player on Monday, pledging to replicate his Feyenoord form in Ligue 1. The 25-year-old completed a 35 million euro transfer, signing a five-year deal with the French club after contributing 18 goals and 19 assists last season.

Paixao joins a Marseille side that finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, securing Champions League football. He will team up with former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood as the club seeks to challenge domestically and in Europe.

The Brazilian emphasized his commitment to Marseille’s values and his personal ambition to earn a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad. “Marseille is a club with values. That’s very important for me, for everyone. I want to give my all... It’s a major responsibility and I think we’re going to do big things,“ he said.

Paixao also revealed his admiration for former Marseille winger Franck Ribery, hoping to emulate his success. “With his dribbling, his goals, Ribery was an exceptional player, I will try to be like him, to be able to make history with this club,“ he added.

Having earned one cap for Brazil’s under-23 team in 2023, Paixao now aims to break into the senior squad while making an impact in France. - AFP