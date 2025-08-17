Immigration FC stuns Terengganu 2-1 in FA Cup round of 16

IMMIGRATION FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset against Terengganu FC in the FA Cup round of 16 first leg at Batu Kawan State Stadium.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro emerged as the match-winner with a dramatic 91st-minute header to secure a vital advantage for Immigration FC.

The return leg will take place in Kuala Terengganu on September 13.

Terengganu had two first-half goals by Yann Mabella disallowed following VAR reviews.

Mabella finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute after a slick passing move involving Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir and Azam Azmi.

Rafael Iserhard Holstein levelled for Immigration FC just four minutes later, capitalising on substitute Elvis Kamsoba’s quick play.

Mohammad Fayadh thought he had given Immigration the lead in the 73rd minute, but VAR ruled it out for handball.

Pedro’s late header ensured Immigration FC head into the second leg with momentum.

In another FA Cup fixture, Sabah FC dominated Bunga Raya FC 6-0 in Paroi.

Darren Yee starred with a hat-trick, including two penalties, to give Sabah a commanding first-leg lead. - Bernama