Immobile nets 200th Serie A goal as Lazio beat Cagliari

MILAN: Ciro Immobile scored his 200th Serie A goal on Saturday as Lazio warmed up for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich by beating Cagliari 3-1.

Italy forward Immobile, who is Lazio's all-time top scorer, put his team two goals ahead three minutes after the break in Sardinia after Alessandro Deiola's first-half own goal handed them the lead.

Felipe Anderson rounded off the scoring in the 65th minute to move Lazio up to sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta in the race for next season's revamped Champions League.

Lazio host Bayern on Wednesday in the last 16 of Europe's top club competition.

Captain Immobile, 33, is one of just eight players to have scored 200 goals or more in Italy's top flight and the only one currently playing.

Cagliari are second from bottom on 18 points after a fourth straight defeat for Claudio Ranieri's team. -AFP