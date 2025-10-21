Two arrested over Kulim fireworks explosion that injured 22 people

ALOR SETAR: Police have detained two men to assist investigations into a fireworks explosion that occurred during the Deepavali celebration in Kulim early today, injuring 22 people.

Kulim district police chief Supt Zulkifli Azizan said the duo were arrested yesterday in Taman Senangin and Paya Besar, near Kulim, based on a 22-second video clip of the incident that went viral on social media.

The first suspect, aged 34, from Bandar Baru Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, works in customer service and has one prior criminal record.

The second suspect, aged 23, from Jalan Paya Besar, Lunas, is a shop assistant and also has one previous criminal record.

Initial investigations found that both suspects were hanging out with several friends at the scene.

The first suspect, who was intoxicated, bought a type of firework known as ‘kelapa’ from a stall for RM200.

He later placed the firework into a cylinder by the roadside, as friends and passers-by stopped to watch the fireworks display.

After that, the second suspect lit the firework, but it failed to launch and exploded on the ground.

The explosion is believed to have occurred because the first suspect had inserted the firework upside down while intoxicated.

As a result of the explosion, 22 people at the scene were injured, including one victim who suffered a serious head injury with a fractured forehead.

That seriously injured victim was referred to Penang Hospital for further treatment.

Zulkifli added that statements from 10 victims had been recorded to assist the investigation so far.

The fireworks seller has also been identified by the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1958 and Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The incident occurred at about 12.45 am along Jalan Paya Besar, near Kulim, during the Deepavali celebration. – Bernama