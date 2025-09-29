India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup final for record ninth title

TILAK Varma struck an unbeaten 69 to guide India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan for a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

India successfully chased down a target of 147 with two balls to spare in Sunday’s final at Dubai International Stadium.

Varma’s 53-ball innings featured three fours and four sixes during a tense run chase.

He shared a crucial 60-run partnership with fellow left-hander Shivam Dube, who contributed 33 before falling in the 19th over.

Rinku Singh hit the winning boundary as India reached their target, sparking celebrations among the team.

Kuldeep Yadav set up the victory with impressive bowling figures of 4-30 that helped dismiss Pakistan for 146.

Pakistan had started strongly with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman putting on 84 runs.

Farhan top-scored with 57 while Zaman made 46 before Pakistan collapsed from 113-1 to be all out in 19.1 overs.

India faced early trouble in their chase, slumping to 3-20 and then 4-77 before Varma steadied the innings.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson contributed 24 runs to support the chase.

The match featured continued tensions between the rival teams with no handshakes observed before or after the game.

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah raised temperatures by mimicking Haris Rauf’s gesture from their previous encounter.

This marked India’s third victory over Pakistan in the T20 format regional tournament.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have not played a bilateral series in over a decade.

They only meet in multi-nation tournaments at neutral venues under a compromise arrangement.

The Asia Cup served as preparation for the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year. – AFP