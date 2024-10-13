IRONMAN Malaysia roars back

FERNANDO TOLDI and Regan Hollioake triumphed today in the gruelling IRONMAN Malaysia 2024, conquering the challenging course on the picturesque island of Langkawi, the ‘Jewel of Kedah’.

Toldi, 37, delivered an extraordinary performance in the professional men’s race, dominating the 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42.2km run in an impressive 8:10:23. Despite being his first visit to Malaysia, the Brazilian athlete demonstrated remarkable endurance in the island’s demanding tropical conditions.

This marked the second consecutive year professional athletes have returned to Malaysian shores, following last year’s edition that ended a four-year hiatus.

The race commenced with a two-loop swim off the white sandy beach of Pantai Kok, followed by a gruelling 180km bike leg. The multi-loop cycling course led competitors from Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu, around Datai’s rolling hills, and through colourful kampungs, showcasing Langkawi’s diverse landscapes and vibrant culture.

Toldi skilfully navigated the winding terrain past Langkawi Falls and along Pantai Kok’s coastline before tackling the marathon-length run. The final leg brought athletes past Langkawi International Airport and along Cenang Beach’s scenic oceanfront.

After over eight hours of intense competition, Toldi crossed the finish line at Pelangi Beach Resort and Spa, epitomising the IRONMAN spirit with his victory.

Tim Van Berkel of Australia secured second place with a time of 8:12:38, followed by Germany’s Andreas Dreitz in third at 8:18:07.

Today’s victory came just three months after Toldi secured his breakthrough win at IRONMAN 70.3 Ecuador in July. This success, however, is likely to be one he’ll savour more given the intense level of competition. Toldi faced not only sweltering heat but also a highly competitive field.

Toldi reflected on his achievement: “I earned my first win in IRONMAN 70.3 (Ecuador in July) and now I’ve done it in IRONMAN. I’m so stoked and I’m really happy. I trained so hard for this race, and I put all my energy for this day. I dreamt so much for this day.”

He continued, emphasizing the mental and physical challenges:

“This was a tough day. It was very mental. I had to push myself like I never did before and I’m so happy. This win is so important for me and for everybody. It was amazing race, one of the toughest I ever raced in my life.”

Highlighting the significance of this particular victory, Toldi added: “This is such a big race with tough contenders and a very big field. It was the most important race of my life and my biggest result, for sure.”

In the professional women’s race, Australia’s Hollioake proved equally impressive, finishing with a time of 9:13:07, a remarkable 17 minutes ahead of her closest competitor and compatriot Katie Remond (9:30:00). The third place went to Italy’s Federica De Nicola, who clocked 9:42:05.

Like Toldi, Malaysia proved to be a fruitful hunting ground for rookie professional Hollioake, who clinched victory in her debut appearance here. This latest triumph further enhances the 35-year-old’s already impressive season, following her win at IRONMAN Australia in May.

Hollioake described the IRONMAN Malaysia as the “toughest race” she has ever competed in.

Reflecting on her experience, she said: “It’s my first time here. I wasn’t quite sure how I would do with the heat, but it was as brutal as I expected.”

“I’ve never been to Malaysia and it looked like such a beautiful place to come and visit, which it is. It was combining a bit of a holiday and a race as well. That was probably the toughest race I’ve ever done. I’m relieved for it to be over, but I’m absolutely thrilled to take the victory. This is my first year as a professional, it’s been a really, really big surprise to do so well in my first year, but I’m thrilled to have another win.”

The event’s global appeal was evident, with 1,800 athletes from 51 countries participating.

Complementing the IRONMAN event, IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi featured a shorter distance of 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run. Toma Alexandru from Romania emerged victorious in the male’s race, while Bianca Marcon claimed the top spot in the female competition, both showcasing exceptional speed and endurance.

The event also served as a qualifier for upcoming major championships. 45 Age-Group qualifying slots were awarded for the 2025 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain, on November 8 and 9, 2025, with additional 20 slots reserved for women. A total of 105 Age-Group qualifying slots were allocated for the 2025 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, with women competing in Kona, Hawaii, on October 11, 2025, and men in Nice, France, on September 14, 2025.

The event featured several exciting side competitions, highlighting IRONMAN Malaysia’s commitment to community engagement and inclusivity. The IRONKIDS Langkawi, which attracted over 300 participants, provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents across various age groups. The Aquathlon, which consisted of the 100m swim and 1.8km run, attracted young competitors age groups of 7-10 years and 11-15 respectively.

The Community Run offered a 1.8km course for all participants, with children aged 0-6 years completing the distance with parents or guardians, while those aged 7-10 years and older children aged 11-17 ran the route independently. This approach highlighted the event’s commitment to inclusivity and shared experience.

Langkawi’s growing community engagement has been integral to the event’s success. This year, over 1,100 volunteers actively participated, demonstrating the strong commitment and enthusiasm of local residents.

The island continues to excel as a premier sports tourism destination, with athletes’ families and friends not only supporting participants but also enjoying Langkawi’s attractions. Race week has become a special occasion for quality time, significantly boosting local footfall and revenue, benefiting businesses, accommodations, and services.

Regional Director of IRONMAN Asia, CG Lim, commented: “The performances we witnessed today were truly exceptional. From our pro athletes setting blistering paces to our age-groupers pushing their personal limits, every participant embodied the IRONMAN spirit.

“This event goes beyond racing; it unites people and leaves lasting community impacts. As a major driver of sports tourism, we’ve seen a remarkable influx of athletes and supporters boosting the local economy, showcasing Langkawi’s potential as a world-class destination for endurance sports and tourism. Looking ahead, the growing interest from local and international athletes sets a strong foundation. We’re committed to building on this momentum, making IRONMAN Malaysia an even more iconic event in the global calendar.”