It’s all over for Malaysia at the All England

A lack of consistency and a slew of mistakes cost top seeds Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie a place in the mixed doubles semi-finals of the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham today.

The Malaysian professional pair started well but could not maintain their performance as they went down 21-18, 8-21, 10-21 to China’s Huang Dongping-Jiang Zhenbang in 45 minutes in the last-eight clash at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Soon Huat admitted that the Chinese pair played better and were more consistent throughout the three games.

“We didn’t focus on our endurance and we weren’t as consistent as them.

“They played more consistently than us and we (also) made a lot of mistakes,” he said in an audio clip shared by Badminton World Federation (BWF) today.

It was also the end of the road for top national women’s doubles pair of Pearlly Tan-M. Thinaah, who lost 17-21, 19-21 to Japan’s Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama in the quarter-finals.

With the exit of Soon Huat-Shevon and Pearly-Thinaah, Malaysia’s challenge has come to an end in the Super 1000 tournament.