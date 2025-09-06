Italy thrash Estonia 5-0 in Gattuso’s debut as manager

ITALY began the Gennaro Gattuso era with a commanding 5-0 victory over Estonia in Friday’s World Cup qualifier at the Gewiss Stadium.

The hosts dominated possession but struggled to convert chances until a late surge produced five second-half goals.

New manager Gattuso faced significant pressure after Italy’s recent 3-0 defeat in Norway cost previous coach Luciano Spalletti his job.

Italy now sits third in Group I with six points from three matches, trailing leaders Norway and second-placed Israel.

Striker Mateo Retegui praised the team’s attitude after scoring twice in the comprehensive victory.

“We showed great hunger, hard work and humility all week,“ Retegui told RAI Sport.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein produced several outstanding saves to keep the match scoreless until the 58th minute.

Moise Kean finally broke the deadlock with a close-range header from Retegui’s clever back-heel flick.

Retegui doubled Italy’s advantage in the 69th minute with a precise finish inside the post.

Giacomo Raspadori added a third goal just one minute later with a diving header from a byline cross.

Retegui completed his brace with another header in the 89th minute before Alessandro Bastoni scored the fifth in stoppage time.

Gattuso expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite the slow start to the scoring.

“We have to thank the players for the performance, because we were only lacking a goal in the first half,“ Gattuso said.

Italy now prepares for a crucial qualifier against Israel on Monday in Hungary.

Gattuso emphasized the importance of maintaining focus throughout the qualification campaign.

“Nothing can ever be taken for granted and they deserve credit for their attitude throughout,“ he added. – Reuters