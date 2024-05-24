Its an open race in women’s singles, even top players can be toppled - Sindhu

KUALA LUMPUR: Former world champion PV Sindhu admitted that the women’s singles competition is no longer what it used to be because every player, even unknowns has the chance to surprise the world’s top ranked players.

The 29-year-old player said because of that it was important for her to participate in the 2024 Malaysia Masters tournament to test her abilities before competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this July.

“I chose Malaysian Masters because I was ready (with 100 per cent confidence) and had actively trained. Whether there are top players or not here (Malaysian Masters) makes no difference because if not in Malaysia, we might meet in another tournament.

“In fact, I always miss the support and cheers of the supporters in Malaysia. The badminton fans here are very helpful and I can hear them chanting my name,“ she said in a statement today.

Sindhu also said that she ‘craves’ to win the title of Malaysia Masters 2024 but will stay focus match by match especially after confirming her place in the semi-finals of the Super 500 tournament, after defeating the top seed, Han Yue from China, 21-13, 14-21 and 21-12 in today’s quarter-finals.

Sindhu will next face Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan tomorrow for the final slot on Sunday.