Zii Jia eager to make his mark at 2024 Paris Olympics - 2024 Olympics Chef de Mission

NATIONAL top men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia looks determined to make his mark at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in July, Malaysia’s Chef de Mission to Paris 2024 Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said.

The world number seven shuttler looked excited about making his second Olympics appearance in Paris, he added.

“I could see Zii Jia’s determination and spirit to prove something in Paris. Zii Jia also informed me that he is indeed looking forward to this Olympic Games to achieve something for Malaysia.

“I told Zii Jia to maintain his focus during training and once he reaches Paris, to take every match as it comes. We will wait for the badminton draw, which is expected to take place on July 12,” he said in a post on the Olympic Council of Malaysia’s (OCM) Facebook page today.

Hamidin had visited Zaii Jia, who won last week’s Australia Open, and his team at Sports Arena Sentosa, here earlier today.

Zii Jia is back in Malaysia for his final lap of preparation before departing for Paris.

The 26-year-old athlete is currently training under coach Wong Tat Meng, together with his sparring partners Lee Shun Yang, Lim Chong King, Tan Choong Yen and Ter Chun Long.