Altimet offers to pay Selangor FC fine

LOCAL singer and composer Altimet has offered to donate half his royalty payments this year to help pay the RM100,000 fine imposed on Selangor FC for not playing in the Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

Altimet, whose real name is Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, said he was willing to do so if the club was willing to accept his offer.

“I will donate half my royalty payments for this year to settle the fine if Selangor FC is willing to accept it,” he posted on his X account today.

In addition to the fine, Selangor FC was docked three points by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) and is required to compensate JDT for losses sustained as the host of the opening match and the MFL a sum that will be announced at a future date.

The team was also instructed to play their 14th Super League match against JDT at the Petaling Jaya City Stadium without any spectators.

Selangor FC chose to withdraw from the Charity Shield match after its player Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim fell victim to an acid attack on May 5.