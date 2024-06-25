Jin Wei heading to Paris without coach Armada

PROFESSIONAL women’s badminton singles player Goh Jin Wei will have to make her debut at the 2024 Olympic Games without her coach, Nova Armada by her side.

She shared that her request to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to take her Indonesian coach with her was unsuccessful as there was a limited number of accreditation cards issued by the International Olympic Council (IOC).

“I’ve tried my best to ask for my coach (to be in Paris). He has been with me for the past three years but finally he can’t go, so I’m disappointed I can’t bring my own coach.

“This has happened before but this time it’s so important because the Olympic Games is a once in a lifetime experience,” she told reporters here after a visit from Chef de Mission (CDM) Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin here today.

The 33rd world ranked player said she would still try to do her best to adapt to not having her coach guide her at courtside during the Olympics, even though she admitted it would be very tough.

On whether she was ready to accept assistance from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in Paris, Jin Wei said that their coaches might have difficulty adapting to her training regimen and playing style but nevertheless expressed her willingness to accept the support services offered by the National Sports Institute at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said that Jin Wei would receive assistance, including guidance from Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky throughout her time in Paris, adding that there should be no need for concern as the OCM, the National Sports Council and the national badminton squad would be looking after her during their stay at the sports village.

“Nova Armada can come to Paris, but it’s hard for him to go to the training centre as our contingent is small and the percentage of getting accreditation cards are slim,” he said.

The 2024 Olympics will begin on July 26 and end on Aug 11.