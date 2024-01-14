Japan made to sweat it out for victory over Vietnam

DOHA: Former Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino played a crucial role in Japan’s come from behind 4-2 victory over Vietnam in their 2023 Asian Cup Group D match at the Al Thumama Stadium, here today.

The 28-year-old who is currently playing for AS Monaco in the French League, scored twice to ensure victory for the team from the country of the rising sun.

In the match, Japan under coach Hajime Moriyasu took only 11 minutes to take the lead when Minamino struck a shot that beat Vietnam goalkeeper Nguyen Filip.

However, five minutes later, Vietnam under Philippe Troussier who had previously coached Japan, and the best team in South East Asia and ranked 17th in Asia, equalised through a splendid header by Nguyen Dinh Bac after a perfect cross from skipper Do Hung Dung.

That goal seemed to have served as a motivation for the young Vietnamese squad as Hung Dung put Vietnam in the lead by lashing on to a poor clearance by Zion Suzuki in the 33rd minute.

But the lead did not remain for long as Japan managed to equalise on the stroke of half time through Minamino who received a perfect pass from skipper Wataru Endo who is currently with Liverpool in the English Premier League.

The break did not seem to come early for Vietnam as South Korean referee Kim Jong Hyeok had added six minutes of injury time and Keito Nakamura took the opportunity to give Japan a 3-2 lead.

The fourth and final goal came through substitute Ayase Ueda to ensure all three points for Japan.

Japan’s next opponent will be 2007 champion Iraq while Vietnam face Indonesia on Jan 19. - Bernama