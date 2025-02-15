Japanese Olympic race walk medallist banned for doping

PARIS: Japan's Koki Ikeda (pix), who won silver in the men's 20km walk at the Tokyo Olympics, has been banned for four years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday.

The 26-year-old, who also won silver at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, had been provisionally suspended since November after he was accused of “blood manipulation” by the AIU.

“Abnormalities were detected in his blood samples collected on 20 June 2023 and between 16 August and 13 September 2023,“ the AIU said in a statement.

All of his results between June 20, 2023 and November 1, 2024 have been annulled, including his seventh-placed finish at the Paris Olympics.

Ikeda, who denied the charge, can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.