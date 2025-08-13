JDT coach Muñoz demands defensive improvement after 5-3 win

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM (JDT) head coach Xisco Muñoz stressed the need for defensive improvement despite his side’s 5-3 win over Negeri Sembilan FC.

The match, held at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, saw JDT triumph in a high-scoring Malaysia Super League encounter.

Muñoz admitted his team started slowly, allowing early transitions that led to defensive lapses.

“Today we were sleeping a little bit in the first minutes and gave them space to score from transitions,” he said in the post-match press conference.

He urged his players to be more consistent and prioritise clean sheets moving forward.

“We need to be more consistent, stronger in both areas, and prioritise clean sheets,” Muñoz added.

The Spaniard highlighted the importance of learning from such situations as the league progresses.

“I think we are just now in the first part of the league, so we need to learn about the situations,” he explained.

He emphasised the need for adaptability in different match scenarios.

“We need to understand what to do when we play at home, when we play away, what happens in the first minutes, and we need to be aggressive,” Muñoz said.

Negeri Sembilan exploited JDT’s defensive weaknesses with quick transitions and set-pieces.

“The first goal came from a transition... they have great pace along the flanks,” Muñoz noted.

He acknowledged his team’s slow reaction in defending subsequent goals.

Muñoz also called for better decision-making in attacking phases.

“We need to stay calmer in the final third to make better decisions,” he said.

Despite defensive concerns, he praised JDT’s attacking output, including 25 shots and two set-piece goals.

Jon Irazabal stood out with a brace, while Joao Figueiredo and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi also contributed.

Substitute Bergson da Silva secured the win with a late strike in extra time.

Muñoz thanked the home fans but noted attendance was affected by weekday scheduling.

“I hope the next game, maybe we will have more people supporting us,” he said. - Bernama