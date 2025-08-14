Luis Enrique praises Chevalier after stellar PSG debut in Super Cup win

LUCAS Chevalier made a dream debut for Paris St Germain in their Super Cup triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper earned widespread acclaim after a series of crucial saves, including a penalty stop.

Manager Luis Enrique lauded Chevalier’s composure under pressure following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s abrupt exit.

“We relied on Lucas ... he just arrived, but it was time for him to show off. We’re very happy because he made it,“ Enrique said.

Chevalier’s arrival on Sunday came amid controversy as Donnarumma was dropped from the squad.

The young keeper’s penalty save against Micky van de Ven sealed PSG’s 4-3 shootout victory.

“This is PSG, you have to know how to handle the pressure, Lucas is a top-class goalkeeper, he’s capable of it,“ Enrique added.

Teammate Ousmane Dembele described Chevalier’s debut as a perfect script.

“It’s a bit of a script: he comes in and saves a penalty. It’s a good start for him, we’re happy,“ Dembele said.

Enrique acknowledged the challenging circumstances surrounding Donnarumma’s departure.

“Everyone was talking about the situation; his (Lucas’s position) wasn’t easy, but he showed great character,“ the manager noted.

PSG now turn their focus to their Ligue 1 opener against Nantes this Sunday. - Reuters