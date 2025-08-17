JDT coach seeks better balance despite 5-0 FA Cup win

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Xisco Munoz acknowledged his team only settled into their rhythm after scoring the first goal in their 5-0 FA Cup win against UM-Damansara FC.

The match, held at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, saw JDT struggle initially before finding momentum.

Munoz highlighted the importance of the opening goal in shifting the game’s dynamics.

“The first goal was crucial. Before that, we lacked rhythm, but afterward, the team played with more confidence and intensity,” he said.

He noted that scoring early allowed JDT to press harder and create more opportunities.

Despite the convincing win, Munoz insisted his team must improve, especially in home matches.

“At home, we must perform better. New players are still adapting to the intensity here,” he explained.

UM-Damansara FC suffered a setback when captain Hariz Mansor was sent off in the 38th minute.

JDT’s Jonathan Silva scored twice, including a header in the second half, securing control of the match.

UM-Damansara FC coach Ridzuan Abu Shah praised his team’s early performance despite the heavy defeat.

He attributed the loss partly to Mansor’s red card disrupting their game plan. - Bernama