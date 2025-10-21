JDT secure first ACLE win with 2-0 victory over Chengdu Rongcheng

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim finally secured their first victory in the 2025/2026 Asian Champions League Elite with a 2-0 win over Chinese club Chengdu Rongcheng FC at Phoenix Hill Sports Park Football Stadium.

The Southern Tigers started strongly with Spaniard Oscar Arribas scoring from a Brazilian Jairo da Silva backheel pass in the fifth minute.

JDT could not extend their lead during the first half despite their promising start.

Nacho Mendez finally rewarded JDT’s persistence with a low volley goal in the 62nd minute.

This victory marks JDT’s first three-point haul this season after previous losses and draws.

The 2015 Asian Football Confederation Cup champions had previously lost 1-2 to Thai club Buriram United and drawn goalless against Japan’s Machida Zelvia.

JDT now sit fourth with four points in the East Region Group standings.

Chengdu Rongcheng dropped to eighth position with just three points after this defeat.

Only the top eight teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16 stage.

Johor Darul Ta’zim will next host Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on November 5. – Bernama