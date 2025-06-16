JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continue to bolster their attacking line for the upcoming season with the announcement of a new signing, forward Jairo Da Silva.

The 33-year-old’s arrival was announced through an introduction video uploaded today on the official club Facebook page, Johor Southern Tigers.

“Welcome to the Home of the Southern Tigers, Jairo Da Silva!” read the post, accompanied by a video showing Da Silva holding the Southern Tigers jersey with the number 11.

Jairo played a key role in helping Pafos FC clinch the Cyprus League title for the first time in the club’s history, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists throughout the season.

The Brazilian striker is no stranger to international football, having played for several well-known clubs in Europe and South America, including PAOK Salonika (Greece), Hajduk Split (Croatia) and Botafogo (Brazil).

Jairo’s arrival makes him JDT’s second new foreign signing for the upcoming season, following centre-back Antonio Glauder coming on board.