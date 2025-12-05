THAI star Jeeno Thitikul claimed her first win of the year and fifth career LPGA title at the Mizuho Americas Open, showing great poise to triumph by four shots at Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday.

Following rounds of 64, 73 and 65, Thitikul led by one shot from France’s Celine Boutier heading into the last day. World No. 1 and defending champion Nelly Korda and her fellow American Andrea Lee were a shot further back.

The final round saw Thitikul paired with Boutier in a repeat of their epic battle at the 2023 Maybank Championship, when the latter won a nine-hole playoff. The Thai player opened with a birdie and proved unflappable for the rest of the round, carding a bogey-free 69 for a 17-under-par 271 total.

Boutier claimed sole runner-up honours on 13-under-par after a final round 72, which included a costly three-putt bogey from 10 feet at the par-four 15th hole. Despite an awkward stance, Thitikul made a glorious par save from a greenside bunker to extend her lead to three shots. The Thai player nailed her third and final birdie of the day at the 17th hole, draining an 18-foot putt to pull further away.

Two late bogeys put paid to Korda’s title defence as a closing 73 saw her settle for tied fifth place on 11-under-par with compatriot Yealimi Noh (72) and Australian Stephanie Kyriacou (67). Meanwhile, Lee signed off with a 72 to share third place on 12-under-par with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (70).

Thitikul has now registered 13 top-10 finishes in her last 15 official starts on the LPGA Tour, dating back to last August and including a second runner-up finish at the Maybank Championship.

“When I was a kid wanting to play on the LPGA Tour, my dad just told me, winning on the LPGA Tour once is good enough. I had no idea I’m going to get this far for sure. I’m just trying to do my part. I’m just trying to improve myself every day,” said Thitikul.

“I know that a lot of putts didn’t drop on the front nine today. I was just trying to tell myself, ‘be patient, it’s coming, it’s coming.’ That’s pretty much what I told myself today,” added the 22-year old.

The tournament was hosted by former LPGA star Michelle Wie West and pairs American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) players with the professionals. Playing with Korda and Lee, New Jersey native Aphrodite Deng won the junior title with a modified Stableford total of 140 points.

Following a one-week break, the LPGA Tour heads south for the inaugural MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.