KUALA LUMPUR: National Sports Council (MSN) deputy director-general Jefri Ngadirin is committed to using his existing experience to develop national sports as soon as he officially begins his duties as the new director-general of the national sports governing body starting April 4.

Jefri, 52, described it as not an easy task and a huge responsibility, but he will do his best to fulfill all the plans made by MSN.

“I started during the time of Datuk Wira Mazlan Ahmad and was given the responsibility of leading the Core Sports Unit until the time of Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz while the late Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong, Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and finally Abdul Rashid Yaakub, had given a lot of guidance and advice on how to manage our national sports.

“I feel that with my experience and knowledge together with the cooperation of all the main stakeholders such as the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM), national sports association (NSA), state sports councils, Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), we can start a new phase to develop national sports,“ he said.

He said this when met at the MSN breaking fast ceremony in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

On Thursday, MSN announced the appointment of Jefri as the 10th director-general of the national sports governing body to replace Abdul Rashid Yaakub whose contract will expire on April 3.

The announcement was made during the MSN Management Board meeting chaired by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh.

Jefri began his career in MSN as an officer in the Development Division in 1993 and he later pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at the University of Miami, Florida, United States before returning to continue his service at MSN in 1999.

Among his previous positions at MSN were head of Core Sports Unit, Talent Development Branch director and director of the Athletes Division before being promoted to deputy director-general (Sports Development) on Jan 8, 2024.