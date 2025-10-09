Jim Ratcliffe gives Ruben Amorim three years at Manchester United

MANCHESTER United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has insisted he will not make a knee-jerk decision about under-fire manager Ruben Amorim’s future.

Amorim has endured constant speculation that he faces the sack throughout this season as United lurched from one crisis to another.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss admitted earlier this term that he had considered quitting during United’s darkest moments.

Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League last season in their lowest final top-flight position since 1973-74.

They squandered a chance to qualify for the Champions League when they lost the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

Tenth-placed United have fared little better this season by losing three of their first seven league games.

The team also crashed to a shock League Cup defeat at fourth-tier Grimsby.

Amorim has yet to record successive Premier League wins since replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag.

A trip to champions Liverpool next up for United after the international break provides another major test.

Despite the ongoing speculation Ratcliffe said the 40-year-old would be given time to turn things around.

Ratcliffe told The Business podcast that Amorim needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years.

He criticised the press for wanting overnight success and thinking it is a light switch.

Ratcliffe stated you cannot run a club like Manchester United on knee-jerk reactions to journalists.

The INEOS chief has owned just under 30 percent of United since February 2024.

He took control of football operations at the 20-time English champions at that time.

The Glazer family remain in overall charge at Old Trafford despite numerous fan protests.

United have not won the English title since 2013 while their last European trophy was the 2017 Europa League.

Ratcliffe firmly stated it is not going to happen if the Glazers told him to sack Amorim.

He said the Glazers were happy for him to take charge because they are local with feet on the ground.

Ratcliffe described the Glazers as really nice people who are really passionate about the club.

He has also faced criticism after controversial cuts designed to drive down costs at United.

Around 450 jobs were axed and perks like subsidised staff lunches were removed.

Ratcliffe said the costs were just too high and the club had become bloated with mediocrity.

He defended his decisions by stating no-one has ever given him a free lunch.

The billionaire emphasised the biggest correlation between results and any external factor is profitability.

Ratcliffe explained that the more cash you have got the better squad you can build.

He said a lot of what they have done in the first year is putting the club on a sustainable healthy footing. – AFP