Johor appoints All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams as sports ambassador

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has appointed international sports legend Sonny Bill Williams as the state’s Sports Ambassador.

Johor Sports Council (MSNJ) director Mohd Ekmaluddin Ishak said the appointment of the two-time Rugby World Cup winner from New Zealand marked an important milestone, demonstrating Johor’s commitment to fostering sporting excellence and inspiring future athletes.

“He will serve as an ambassador of sports excellence and discipline, inspiring young athletes across Johor.

“He will also be actively involved in youth development programmes, sports clinics and mentorship initiatives to cultivate a strong sporting culture in the state,” Mohd Ekmaluddin said at a press conference after the signing ceremony between MSNJ and William.

It was witnessed by Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, the state Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman here today.

Meanwhile, Sonny expressed his gratitude and honour at being appointed as the Johor Sports Icon, hoping that his role will inspire the next generation of athletes in the state.

He added that it was the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s vision in sports and for the people of Johor that convinced him to take on the role.

Last month, Tunku Mahkota Ismail announced the appointment of several former sports icons as Johor Sports Ambassadors, including Datuk Lee Chong Wei (badminton), Khabib Nurmagomedov (mixed martial arts) and Tim Cahill (football).