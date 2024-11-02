Johor’s Tunku Panglima clinches maiden victory in Asian Le Mans race

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim made history with the Triple Eight team after securing their first victory in the GT category at the fourth round of the Asian Le Mans series at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

According to a statement from the Triple Eight team, Tunku Abdul Rahman, alongside Luca Stolz and Jordan Love, displayed efficient driving throughout the four-hour race, clinching victory in their series debut.

Driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 and starting from the fifth grid, Tunku Abdul Rahman proved that the team’s participation was more than just symbolic with the emphatic win.

The team also managed to avoid any unforeseen incidents during the race.

The Triple Eight team is scheduled to continue their fifth race in Abu Dhabi today. - Bernama