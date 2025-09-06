Jonah breaks national shot put record at SIPMA 2025 ahead of SEA Games

NATIONAL shot putter Jonah Chang Rigan received a significant morale boost ahead of his participation in the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand after breaking his own national record today.

Competing in the 2025 Malaysian Educational Institutions Games (SIPMA), the 22-year-old athlete representing the University Sports Council of Malaysia threw an impressive 18.66 metres.

His throw surpassed the previous national record of 18.46 metres that he had set at the Pahang Open Athletics Super Series Championship last year.

Jonah outperformed Earl Isaac Mitzler Fredolin of the Malaysian School Sports Council who secured second place with a throw of 15.39 metres.

Nathanial Majid, also representing the University Sports Council of Malaysia, claimed third position with a distance of 15.14 metres.

The record-breaking athlete has already secured his qualification for the 2025 SEA Games and aims to win a medal for Malaysia. – Bernama