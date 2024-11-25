NEWLY appointed national singles head coach, Kenneth Jonassen said he is ready to take up the challenge of Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to deliver country’s first Olympic gold medal at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

The 50-year-old Dane, however, said he cannot achieve the goal alone, as he will require a collective effort and support from all parties in making the dream a reality.

“The ultimate goal for me, will always be winning a gold medal and achieving the goals of BAM. I will work very closely with both the players and my new colleagues

“If we are going to reach that goal, it’s going to be a team effort. Nobody will be able to reach it on their own,” he said in a press conference here, today.

Jonassen described his new role in the Malaysian badminton team as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He said, he has always been a fan of Malaysian badminton, and a phone call from Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky in October made his dream come true.

“I have always been a fan of Malaysian badminton, the way the sport is treated here, how important it is. So, for me to get the opportunity is quite unique.

“In one way, you can also kind of say that if you are successful in Europe, all roads may be lead to Asia,” he said.

Jonassen added that, Malaysia has a number of talented players, such as Justin Hoh, Leong Jun Hao and Ng Tze Yong, and he is excited to work with them in the future.

“I am really looking forward to my first talks with them and knowing that it will take time before we can see the same page.

“Obviously, there’s a gap between the European way and the Asian way and that will take time. I believe that if we can find that balance, we can get something quite unique going,” he said.

On Saturday, BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam, announced Jonassen as the new national singles head coach with a four-year contract running until 2028.

The Dane will officially begin his duty on Jan 4.