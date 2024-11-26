Jonassen aims to revive Malaysian women’s singles glory

MALAYSIAN women’s singles shuttlers have long struggled to match the success of their male counterparts.

Hence, the newly appointed national singles coach, Kenneth Jonassen, is up for the challenge of bringing the women’s singles department back to its former glory and raising it to another level.

“It’s true that compared to the men’s singles, their results are not at the same level. But that’s one of the interesting challenges.

“I need to know the players and inspire them with hope, and show them it’s possible. But first, we need them to see progress through training, and then build their belief,” he said when met recently.

When asked about the approach he will use for the women’s singles players, the 50-year-old Dane said it will follow the same process as working with the men’s singles, with slight adjustments.

“My primary role with the women’s singles players will be through conversations. From my experience, self-doubt is a significant issue for many players.

“They need to know that we believe in them and give them opportunities to compete at the highest level to build their confidence,” he said.

On Saturday (Nov 23), BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam announced Jonassen as the new national singles head coach with a four-year contract running until 2028.

He will officially begin his duty on Jan 4 next year.