Jota followed Portuguese path to Wolves, before becoming Liverpool favourite

DIOGO Jota followed a well-trodden path for Portuguese players to English football, joining Wolverhampton Wanderers initially on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2017.

The likes of Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Rui Patricio and Nelson Semedo all established themselves at the Midlands club, but none made a bigger impact than forward Jota, who died on Thursday in a car crash in Spain.

The Porto-born player, who began his professional career at Pacos de Ferreira in 2015 before joining Atletico Madrid a year later, made his move to Wolves permanent in January 2018 when the club paid 14 million euros ($16.51 million) for his signature.

He had already endeared himself to the club’s fans by scoring 11 goals in their push for promotion to the Premier League under Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo and ended the season with 18 goals in all competitions.

Jota’s goals, his work rate, his sharp mind and his ability to play in different forward positions, helped Wolves establish themselves in the Premier League and it was no real surprise that he caught the eye of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

He signed for reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in September 2020 for 41 million pounds ($56.02 million) and slotted in immediately as another attacking option for Klopp who already boasted the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Despite such competition for places, Jota thrived and scored seven goals in his first 10 appearances and a goal in each of his first four home Premier League games, a Liverpool record.

A leg injury interrupted his first campaign but the following season he played an important role as Liverpool won both the FA Cup and League Cup, Jota scoring a shoot-out penalty in each, and reached the Champions League final.

“Diogo: exceptional player, exceptional boy. It was for us two years ago, one-and-a-half years ago, a perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs. Technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff,“ Klopp said of Jota after a win over Southampton that season.

While perhaps not one of the A-list players in the Liverpool squad, Jota’s flexibility and his humble manner made him a favourite on the Kop.

“He’s a lad from Portugal, he’s better than Figo you know, Oh, his name is Diogo,“ went the popular chant in his honour.

Jota scored 15 Premier League goals and made six assists in his second season at Anfield and while he did not match those figures in subsequent seasons he remained an integral part of the squad.

Injuries struck again last season but he still played his part in Liverpool regaining the title, making 26 Premier League appearances, with six goals and four assists.

“Jota is so intelligent with his positioning and with what to do with the ball,“ new manager Arne Slot said of him after he returned from a spell on the sidelines.

“It’s nice to have him back.”

His last goal for the club was the winner in a 1-0 league victory over rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on April 2.

In total he scored 65 goals in 182 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

Players who leave clubs for bigger things are often shunned by their former fans but at Wolves, where Jota scored 44 goals in 131 games in all competitions, his name was still cheered.

“Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves,“ the Midlands club said on Thursday.