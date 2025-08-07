Judges reject recusal request in new Maradona trial

JUDGES overseeing the retrial of Diego Maradona’s medical team rejected a defense request to disqualify two panel members.

The defense argued the judges might lack impartiality, but the panel dismissed the plea as speculative.

This follows the collapse of the first trial in May due to a judge’s involvement in a documentary about the case.

A new three-judge bench was appointed in July to restart proceedings.

Maradona’s personal physician, Leopoldo Luque, is among seven defendants facing culpable homicide charges.

No trial date has been set yet.

Maradona, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, died in 2020 at age 60 during recovery from brain surgery.

His death resulted from heart failure and acute pulmonary edema, a condition involving fluid buildup in the lungs.

Prosecutors allege negligence in his home care contributed to his death.

If convicted, the defendants could face prison terms ranging from eight to 25 years - AFP