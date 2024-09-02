Jun Hao raring to help Malaysia roar in BATC 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao (pix) may be a last-minute inclusion but he's just as determined to help Malaysia defend the men's crown in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2024 to be held at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam from Feb 13-18.

Jun Hao, who was in the team that won the 2022 edition, said he is not upset at being a last-minute call-up but is, instead, ready to use his expertise in team championships to help Malaysia get a positive result in the meet.

“Now that I have been given the opportunity to play (in the BATC 2024), I will give my best to help the team. The team spirit is also very good as we are all close and travel together.

“I am now among the main players and that does put a bit of pressure on me. So, I must be more prepared to face this situation in the championships,” he said when met after the national team's training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Jun Hao was enlisted to the national squad for the BATC 2024 to replace Justin Hoh, who was dropped due to injury. The other men's singles shuttles in the squad are Lee Zii Jia and Eogene Ewe.

The men's doubles category will comprise Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Goh Sze Fei and Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri.

For BATC 2024, Malaysia have been drawn in Group B with Taiwan, Kazakhstan and Brunei in the men's team category.

Meanwhile, Jun Hao said he will be celebrating the Chinese New Year on a modest scale following his commitment to the national team.

He said he will use the one-day break to spend time with his family and relatives before resuming training on Sunday (Feb 11).

“Usually, we get a three-day break but this year just one day, on the first day of the Chinese New Year to return and celebrate with our families. But my family understands and I’m just happy that I get to spend some time with them this Chinese New Year,” he said. -Bernama