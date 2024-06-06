KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler, Leong Jun Hao continued his fine form as he caused another upset over another higher-ranked player, this time against Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan in the second round of the Indonesia Open 2024 in Jakarta, today.

The tournament held in Istora Senayan saw Jun Hao, ranked 32nd, survive a gruelling rubber set battle against the world number 11, winning in 21-18, 13-21, 21-17 in 67 minutes and sealing his quarter-final spot.

The unseeded Jun Hao, who stunned the home crowd by defeating third seed, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the opening round yesterday, 21-13, 16-21, 21-12, will face reigning Asian Games champion, Li Shi Feng of China, tomorrow.

Shi Feng, sixth seeded, disposed French shuttler, Christo Popov, 21-11, 21-13, in another second round tie.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for national number one men’s doubles duo and fifth seeds, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik as they fell short to unseeded pair from Taiwan, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han, 16-21, 14-21.

However, another Malaysian pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun have a chance to exact revenge for Aaron-Wooi Yik as they will play Ching Yao-Yang Po Han, next.

The unseeded Wei Chong-Kai Wun rose to the occasion by taking 61 minutes to oust Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard from Denmark, 21-18, 19-21, 21-12.

Meantime, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also made it to the last eight as they came from behind to eliminate home duo, Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin, 16-21, 21-16, 21-12.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will play either Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan or Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China, tomorrow.

