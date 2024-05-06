PETALING JAYA: National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao advances to the next round in the Indonesia Open today after defeating Indonesia’s Jonathan Christie 21-13, 16-21, 21-12.

Free Malaysia Today reported that this is the first time both players have competed against each other.

The world number 32 managed to dominate the first set in 16 minutes, with Christie reportedly making “unforced errors”, quoting the report.

However, the second set saw the world number three level the score from 15-11 to 15-15, with Jun Hao losing two challenge calls within two minutes.

ALSO READ: Jun Hao advances to q-finals after overcoming Indonesia’s Ginting in Singapore Open

Despite these setbacks, the Malaysian came back on top during the third set and showed no mercy scoring 11-5 within 12 minutes.

The All-England champion attempted to match Jun Hao and reduce the numbers to 8-12 but alas his opponent kept going until securing his victory in the match.

Jun Hao 32 will face Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen or Lin Chun-yi in the last -16.

ALSO READ: Singapore Open: Malaysia’s challenge ends in q-finals