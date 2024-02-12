KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia sneaked into the Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 semi-finals despite losing to Pakistan 4-1 in their last Group B match at the Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat on Sunday (December 1).

Although the Young Tigers were outplayed by Pakistan, they still finished as Group B runners-up and sealed a spot in the last four.

The first half saw Pakistan opening accounts in the third minute through Sufyan Khan before the Young Tigers hit back through Muhammad Adam Ashraf Mohamad Johari in the 23rd minute.

Pakistan then turned on the power to hammer in three goals against coach I. Vikneswaran’s men, with Sufyan completing his hat-trick with two more goals in the 35th and 58th minutes while Abdul Qayyum netted the other in the 51st minute.

The Young Tigers, who have now confirmed their ticket to the 2025 Junior World Cup, are set to face India in their quest to make the final.