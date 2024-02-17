Just eight teams participation does not affect MPFL division 1’s vibrancy, quality

SHAH ALAM: The vibrancy and quality of the Malaysian Premier Futsal League (MPFL) Division 1 are expected to remain unaffected even though only eight teams are participating compared to the initial target of 10 teams.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail said this is because the eight teams are regular participants and have their own fans.

He stated that the services of foreign players used by most teams can also contribute to performance improvement, thereby enhancing the league’s image and competitiveness.

“These eight teams are familiar with our league... I see today’s opening match was very intense, with the quality of the game from both teams being almost equal.

“Both teams also used foreign players, so we hope their presence and quality can help local players and improve the league’s standard,“ he said when met during the inaugural action of MPFL Division 1 at the Shah Alam Sports Complex here today.

At the same time, Rosmadi confirmed that MPFL Division 2 is scheduled to take place in May with the participation of seven teams, thereby solving the mystery surrounding the league’s competition status.

Earlier, FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin officiated the launch of MPFL Division 1, followed by the opening match between Shah Alam City and defending champions Pahang Rangers FC, which ended in a 6-6 draw.

The six other teams participating in MPFL Division 1 this season are Gombak TOT United FC, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Terengganu, KL City FC, Selangor FC, and Sabah FA.-Bernama