KBS empowering ILKBS trainers with AI

THE Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has taken a step forward in strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme by training instructors from the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institutes (ILKBS) to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the two-day AI training, which began yesterday, was carried out in collaboration with the government and private companies — Microsoft and Biji-Biji Initiative dan Mereka Academy — without involving any costs.

“So these ILKBS instructors will be the ones teaching our TVET students to learn new things.

“Through this project, it was also found that instructors saved over 88.9 per cent of their time in preparing teaching materials using AI, such as lesson plans and quizzes,” she told reporters after meeting participants of the Microsoft AI For My Future programme here today.

Hannah said participants also shared that preparing teaching materials has become significantly easier — where it used to take two weeks, it now only takes a few minutes to complete.

As part of long-term planning, she said KBS also aims to expand the initiative to the sports sector and athlete development, including former national athletes, through collaboration with the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB), to give them an opportunity to learn new skills.

“We have a lot of senior citizens and former athletes who are retired but can’t really move; they are at home.

“And through initiatives like that, if we can reach out to all of them online and teach them this new skill, I am sure with their knowledge as a former athlete, maybe something good can come out of this,“ she said.

A total of 147 instructors participated in the two-day training physically and online. So far, 287 ILKBS instructors have benefited from the three previous training series conducted.

Hannah added that through this initiative, over 30,000 students are expected to benefit directly from the effort.