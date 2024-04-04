KBS, IKTBN Dusun Tua to introduce hybrid, EV maintenance courses

HULU LANGAT: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is collaborating with the National Youth Institute of Higher Skills (IKTBN) in Dusun Tua to introduce Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance courses starting February 2024, aimed to help young people become more competitive in the EV sector.

Minister Hannah Yeoh said the initial intake for the course will consist of 30 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders aged between 18 and 30 years old.

“Looking ahead to 2025, the ministry anticipates training a total of 200 full-time students across IKTBN Dusun Tua, IKTBN Chembong and the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Jitra in EV-related programmes.

“In addition, 500 youths, including workers, will undergo EV reskilling courses through the ‘Skills For Life’ programme, which will be implemented at all three Youth and Sports Skills Training Institutes (ILKBS).

Hannah said this at a press conference following a ceremony to officate IKLBS Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as the pioneering institution for Hybrid and EV courses at IKTBN here today. Also present was KBS secretary-general Dr K. Nagulendran.

Hannah emphasised KBS’ commitment to providing high-quality courses aligned with the latest technological advancements, to make sure young people are competitive and relevant in the job market, meeting industry demands.

At the event, she also witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IKTBN Dusun Tua, Sunway Berhad and the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

This MoU aims to foster strong collaboration between IKTBN and industry stakeholders to improve curricula, share expertise and technology, thereby expanding job prospects and industrial training opportunities for EV and hybrid course graduates.

Currently, three ILKBS offer courses related to EV and hybrid vehicles namely, IKTBN Dusun Tua (maintenance), IKTBN Chembong (introduction and safety) and IKBN Jitra (EV motorcycle maintenance).