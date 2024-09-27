KBS in talks with MOF to send backup athletes to more international tournaments - Hannah

SEPANG: The Youth and Sport Ministry (KBS) will double its efforts in sending backup athletes to international tournaments, hoping they will gain much-needed exposure and experience, says its Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

She said the endeavor, however, did not come without its challenges as it would require substantial funds.

As such, she said KBS was in talks with the Finance Ministry regarding ways to increase funding for sports and encourage the corporate sector to invest in it.

“We have a lot of different tournaments happening overseas and (it is) not just the national athletes... our challenge is, as the number of sports has grown, more funds will be required.

“Some of the athletes, spent their own money to compete in these tournaments. It’s not easy for them and of course, it’s not easy on the government as well,“ she told reporters here, today.

Hannah said this after welcoming the national tenpin bowling team at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which had just returned from Bangkok, Thailand, after securing a historic win at the 27th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships (ATBC).

Hannah said based on her interaction with these athletes, it was put forth that they wanted to be given exposure at international level tournaments to improve themselves mentally to better compete, especially for when they were given the responsibility to carry the national challenge.

“This year our focus was on helping the athletes get their social security protections.

“But moving forward, I really want to help the ‘pelapis’ (backup athletes)... they have asked for them to be sent to more tournaments because they want more experience when they go out and compete. They want to feel less nervous,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah expressed her heart felt congratulations to the national tenpin bowling squad for stylishly winning the ATBC by breaking the medal tally record, racking up 17 medals, eight of which were gold, with five silver and four bronze.

“This is the greatest victory for the Malaysian team; no other country has ever won this many medals,“ she asserted.

Hannah said the National Sports Council had allocated a total of RM457,700 under the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM) to the victorious athletes.

She said each athlete would receive varrying amounts, with the largest recepeint being Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, followed by Si Li Jane, who managed to secure four and three gold medals respectively.