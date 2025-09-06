KBS pledges action on unpaid incentives to athletes since 1966

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports will assist in resolving the issue of unpaid incentive payments to several recipients of the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards since 1966.

In a statement today, the ministry stressed that it takes the issue of the unsettled incentive payments seriously.

According to the ministry, since it took over and began organising the National Sports Awards through the National Sports Council in 1984, there has been no issue of unpaid incentive payments to award recipients.

The ministry will help find a solution by holding discussions with the relevant sports associations overseeing athletes from their respective sports.

The ministry also commended the Malaysian National Cycling Federation for taking responsibility in paying incentives to the recipients of the 1970 National Sports Awards.

It welcomed the move by Malaysia Athletics to establish a special task force to investigate and determine the actual amount of outstanding incentives.

The ministry believes this proactive step will be able to resolve the issue promptly and ensure that respect for athletes is always upheld. – Bernama