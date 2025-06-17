KBS provides over RM240,000 in aid to 508 YAKEB members

MELAKA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), through the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB), has disbursed RM240,912.70 to fund various aid schemes for 508 of its members in the first five months of this year.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the assistance covered several schemes including funeral aid, hospital treatment, critical illness care, support equipment or prosthetic aid, natural disaster relief, financial aid, and education assistance.

“Each year, KBS allocates a budget to YAKEB to fund the foundation’s schemes for its members, who comprise current and former athletes.

“This year, RM2 million has been allocated to YAKEB as part of KBS’ commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its members,” he told reporters in Ujong Pasir here today.

He was speaking after the ‘Visit & Treat’ programme by the YAKEB Prihatin Squad at the home of the late national footballer Robert Choe Kim Chwee. YAKEB chairman Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail was also present.

Adam Adli said YAKEB organised a variety of weekly programmes and activities, including home visits and aid distribution, and that KBS maintained close contact with the foundation.

“YAKEB serves as an effective and accessible platform for KBS to stay informed and engaged with athletes and former athletes under its care.

“If anything happens to a member, such as an accident, death, or health issue, we are informed quickly. We can also channel special or targeted contributions through YAKEB,” he added.

According to Adam Adli, AKEB offers reskilling and upskilling programmes to help members secure new employment and support their livelihoods after retiring or leaving the sports industry.

To date, 29 former athletes have undergone training in the construction sector in collaboration with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), while 24 others have received training in pineapple cultivation.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shapawi said YAKEB currently had 3,200 members and provided 11 types of aid schemes. However, he noted that membership remained low and encouraged more former athletes to register.

Earlier, Adam Adli presented funeral aid to the wife of the late Robert Choe, Alice Cho Yoon Chhing (rpt: Chhing), and also extended assistance to former national bodybuilder Samsul Mat Juah and former national silat athlete Wardi Salim.