TA Global breaks ground on RM3b CloutHaus next to Petronas Twin Towers

KUALA LUMPUR: TA Global Bhd celebrated a significant milestone recently with the official groundbreaking of the superstructure construction for CloutHaus, marking the launch of one of the most anticipated luxury developments in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC).

The event, held at the CloutHaus construction site on Jalan P. Ramlee, was officiated by CEO Tiah Joo Kim, COO Lee Yen Foong, and representatives from main contractor HAB Construction.

CloutHaus will feature two towers rising to 276m with an estimated GDV of RM3 billion. The first tower, CloutHaus Residences, will offer 615 luxury serviced apartment units in a 66-storey tower, and completion is slated for Q2’29. The second tower will house Malaysia’s first Paradox Hotel and 242 Paradox-branded residences.

“CloutHaus is more than a development – it is a statement,” said Tiah. “Located next to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, this is the ultimate address of luxury. We envisioned CloutHaus as a sanctuary for the influential. Every detail, from the architecture to the amenities, has been crafted for those who expect the very best from the places they call home.”

The name CloutHaus symbolises influence and home, reflecting the development’s vision to be a sanctuary for the powerful and discerning. Fully furnished units will range from 549 sq ft to 1,216 sq ft offering a mix of studio, 1-, 2- (including dual-key), and 3-bedroom layouts.

At the ceremony, TA Global also announced the appointment of HAB Construction as the main contractor for CloutHaus, awarding a contract for the superstructure main building works valued at RM993.5 million.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TA Global on a landmark project like CloutHaus. As a construction partner, we are excited to help realise this bold vision, transforming one of Kuala Lumpur’s last prime sites into a vertical community that redefines city living,” said HAB Construction executive director Ong Tien Ling.