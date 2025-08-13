KBS seeks funds for young motorsport talent, supports Malaysian MotoGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) plans to request additional funding from the Finance Ministry to support young motorsport talents such as Hakim Danish Ramli.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh emphasised the need for corporate backing to sustain the growth of Malaysian riders on both local and international stages.

“Motorsport is not a cheap sport, and this investment takes time,” she said.

Yeoh urged stakeholders to support efforts to secure more funding for Hakim Danish, who requires substantial financial backing for his races this season.

The 17-year-old rider is aiming for a wild card entry in the upcoming MotoGP race at Sepang.

Regarding the Malaysian MotoGP hosting contract, Yeoh confirmed the ministry’s commitment to keeping the event in Sepang beyond next year.

“Whenever there is an extension, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will apply to the government, and we will prepare a Cabinet paper,” she said.

She highlighted the government’s strong support for MotoGP due to its positive impact on tourism and local engagement. - Bernama