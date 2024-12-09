KBS seeks more than RM10 million for para athletes Podium Programme

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has submitted a request for more than RM10 million to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) for the development of national para athletes under the Podium Programme.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the allocation is necessary, considering the importance of increasing exposure programmes for these athletes.

“A larger budget needs to be allocated to the Podium Programme for para athletes so that they can gain more exposure. Some athletes in the programme have expressed feeling nervous, so they are asking for more exposure.

“I along with the senior leadership of KBS went the MOF to discuss next year’s budget, especially for para athletes,“ she said during the closing ceremony of the Mini Para Athletics Championships under the Rimau Emas Programme here today.

According to Hannah, the previous RM10 million allocation for para athletes under the Podium Programme was not insufficient, but it does require additional funds to strengthen the programme.

In the 2024 Budget, the government allocated a total of RM40 million for the Podium Programme, with RM10 million earmarked for para athletes.

Meanwhile, Hannah called on State Youth and Sports Departments (JBSN) to organise more para athlete talent search programmes nationwide starting next year.

“JBSN has a responsibility to conduct more talent search programmes. We cannot keep relying on just four para athletes to bring home medals.

“We will collaborate with the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (MPM), and once the talents are identified, a larger budget must be allocated for the Podium Programme for para athletes,“ she said.