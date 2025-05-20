KELANTAN Darul Naim FC (KDNFC) is committed to starting the 2025-2026 Super League season without any debt and striving to restore the glory of football in the state.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Irwan Rizal Ali Napiah, said the club is serious in settling all existing arrears before the league kicks off this August.

“KDNFC is really serious about settling all existing arrears based on the findings we have received, so that our commitment for next season can begin without any debt.

“The rescheduling of payments is being done because it involves different amounts and cases. It not only involves the payment of players’ salaries, but also the management, and until now, there are still people coming forward to demand their arrears,“ he told reporters here tonight.

He said the immediate settlement of the debt is important because if given a mandate, KDNFC wants to start the competition without any arising issues, besides fulfilling the conditions set by the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Meanwhile, Mohd Irwan Rizal said KDNFC did not rule out the possibility of collaborating with influential individuals such as Tan Sri Annuar Musa to strengthen the team.

“We cannot deny Tan Sri Annuar’s services and expertise in the Kelantan football arena. We appreciate all his ‘postings’ at this time, which indirectly show interest in the Kelantan football team,“ he said.

Commenting on the offer that KDNFC will present to regain the support of the state’s football fans, he said a new team that will be formed will feature a stronger performance.

He said the team line-up will comprise experienced and new players with great skills, to restore the glory of Kelantan football.