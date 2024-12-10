Kelantan sports complexes to be enhanced with new amenities by 2028 - Adam Adli

KOTA BHARU: Sports facilities and complexes in Kelantan are set for significant enhancement incorporating a range of amenities, including an indoor arena, a hockey stadium, a squash centre, a shooting range, and high-quality aquatic facilities by 2028, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim said.

He said construction is currently underway in Bukit Merbau, Pasir Puteh, with a firm commitment to completing all facilities in time for the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) scheduled for 2028.

“We are diligently monitoring the progress of these sports facilities, especially the complexes in Pasir Puteh, to ensure their timely completion for SUKMA Kelantan.

“Alhamdulillah, there are no delays concerning the construction of these sports complexes, and everything is on track,” he told a press conference after officiating at the state-level National Sports Day (HSN) here today.

Adam Adli added that the development of these sports complexes exemplifies the MADANI government’s commitment to providing quality sports infrastructure for the local community. This initiative aims to invigorate the state and cultivate new talents who can represent the nation on the international stage.

He expressed optimism that, with the establishment of high-quality infrastructure, Kelantan could potentially emerge as the overall champion of SUKMA in the future.

“The ministry is also focusing on nurturing talent across various emerging sports, such as equestrian events.

“I have been informed that Kelantan is home to many exceptional talents in equestrian sports, and the HSN serves as a crucial platform for us to promote these disciplines to the broader public,“ he added.

Adam Adli also highlighted the ministry’s commitment to individual fitness, highlighting its significance in showcasing strengths at HSN and fostering the state’s potential to develop a variety of local sports brands.

“I am confident that Kelantan is rich in entrepreneurial talent, especially among the youth. HSN represents an essential opportunity for us to discover new talents who can contribute to the growth of the national sports industry,“ he said.

In April, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the construction status of the sports facilities is continuously monitored by the Public Works Department, with the project expected to be completed by March 2026.

The Bukit Merbau Sports Complex in Pasir Putih, Kelantan, is estimated to cost RM180 million.