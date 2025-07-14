THE management of Kelantan The Real Warriors (Kelantan TRW) has been urged to find the best way to resolve the issue of salary arrears involving the team’s players and coaches from last season.

Kelantan Youth, Sports and NGOs Committee chairman Zamakhshari Muhamad said he was deeply concerned about the protracted issue and hoped it could be settled quickly for the welfare of all parties involved.

“In general, clubs from Kelantan participating in the Malaysia League are privately managed and operate with their own funds.

“I was informed that the new management of Kelantan TRW has sufficient funds to pay the salaries, but the players and coaches did not accept the proposed payment method,” he told Bernama after officiating at the opening session of the Pertubuhan Seni Silat Gayong Warisan Training Court at Sekolah Menengah Ugama Riayatul Diniah here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that Kelantan TRW’s management had been given two days to decide whether to accept the terms proposed by nearly 20 former players and coaches to settle the salary arrears that have persisted since February.

Zamakhshari said he understood that the management had proposed paying the arrears in instalments, but the players and coaches did not agree to this method.

“Nevertheless, I hope further discussions can be held to reach an amicable settlement. I believe the new management is financially stable, but they are taking a more cautious approach in managing their funds,” he said- BERNAMA