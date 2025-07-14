Safe internet campaign in schools needs MOE support – Teo Nie Ching

KENINGAU: The Communications Ministry is calling for stronger collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to expand the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) in schools nationwide.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching emphasised the importance of educating students on digital safety as internet usage continues to rise.

Teo highlighted that KIS is designed for different age groups, with Level One tailored for primary school students in Years One to Three and Level Two for Years Four to Six, as well as secondary school students.

“We are requesting cooperation from the MOE to allow us into schools so we can involve schools in educating students on how to stay safe online,“ she said.

The campaign addresses four key areas: cyberbullying, online scams and gambling, child sexual exploitation, and data protection. Teo noted that younger students may not need extensive exposure to issues like online gambling but should be aware of cyberbullying risks.

Since its launch in January, KIS has reached 221 schools with over 31,000 participants, including students, teachers, and parents. The programme targets 344 schools by August, with 64 in Sabah. NGOs are also supporting the initiative by developing interactive co-curricular activities.

Earlier, Teo attended a community outreach programme in Mukim Luagan, organised by Pertubuhan Pelangi Harapan Sabah. She stressed the importance of health awareness, particularly as Malaysia approaches becoming an ageing nation by 2030.

Grelydia Gillod, chairman of Pertubuhan Pelangi Harapan, said the initiative helps the government share updates on its MADANI policies with local communities. She encouraged more agencies to participate in future programmes. - Bernama