Khamal Idris quits as CEO of KDA FC

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Darul Aman Football Club (KDA FC) Board of Directors today announced that Khamal Idris Ali has resigned as KDA FC chief executive officer(CEO) after serving the club for four years.

KDA FC said the resignation will allow Khamal Idris to focus on his business and give another qualified and capable individual the opportunity to steer the club.

“We, the KDA FC, wish to thank him for all that he has done and sacrificed.

“All the best in your endeavours. Your deeds with KDA FC will not be forgotten, thank you,” the club said in a statement posted on the Kedah Darul Aman FC Facebook page today.

Since being appointed in August 2022, KDA FC have made the semi-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2022 and finished fourth and eighth in the 2022 and 2023 Super League campaigns.

Among the initiatives carried out by Khamal Idris were the establishment of the KDA FC Management Office at Wisma Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Kedah (PKNK) and the forging of a strategic collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM Perlis) in the fields of engineering, medicine, sports science, marketing and psychology.

He also established cooperation with the Kota Setar Kid FC and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tunku Anum Tunku Abdul Rahman to find young talent and spearhead the collaboration as well as the club licensing process, which enabled KDA FC to compete in the M-League and AFC Cup for three consecutive years. -Bernama