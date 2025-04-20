Campaign launched to boost ties with Thailand

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has launched its latest tourism initiative in Southern Thailand to deepen tourism and cultural ties with its Thai partners and promote Penang as a premier travel destination.

The campaign “Not the Penang You Know” was unveiled during the Experience Penang Networking Session held in Hatyai, Thailand.

The event was organised by Penang Global Tourism and brought together key Thai and Malaysian tourism stakeholders.

“This campaign is the first of its kind as we want to reconnect to our traditional market. We see the opportunity of the MySawasdee train service that is going to be launched later this year between Hatyai and Penang,” state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai told theSun.

The campaign invites travellers to discover lesser-known facets of the state, going beyond George Town’s heritage sites and famed street food to highlight new attractions and immersive experiences.

These include art spaces, wellness retreats, cycling holidays and traditional crafts, such as rattan weaving and Nyonya kebaya making.

Wong highlighted several new destinations, including the Bertam Resort and Water Park, recently recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for having the biggest en suite swimming pool in a resort, and Design Village, Malaysia’s largest outlet mall located on the mainland.

Another highlight is the Penang History Gallery, which offers a walk through Penang’s diverse historical narratives.

The networking session saw participation from 24 Penang-based tourism operators, including hotels, travel agencies, colleges and wedding planners, engaged in building partnerships and fostering cross-border collaboration.

“Tourism business is based on contacts and relationships. By cementing a good relationship between the state government and the commerce sector of Southern Thailand, tourism business will be driven forward,” said Wong.

On April 13, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad announced that a regular direct train service from Hatyai to Butterworth would begin operations in the third quarter of this year.

Wong anticipated that this move would significantly boost cross-border tourist flows.

He said Penang and Southern Thailand share more than just geographical proximity.

“We are close friends, economic partners and neighbours with shared cultural and tourism potential.”

He added that Penang International Airport saw a 41% increase in Thai arrivals last year compared with 2023, making Thailand one of the top five source markets for inbound tourism to Penang.

This trend is supported by direct air connectivity, with 40 weekly flights between Penang and three Thai airports, including Bangkok and Phuket, he said.

Road and rail links are also available, connecting Thai travellers to Penang.

“We hope that visitors to Hatyai would extend their stay to include a trip to Penang by road or railway.”

Citing Tourism Malaysia, he highlighted that of the 1.6 million Thai tourists that entered Malaysia last year, 80% did so via land or train routes.

He paid tribute to the shared historical and cultural heritage between Penang and Thailand, referencing landmarks such as Wat Chaiyamangkalaram and figures such as Khaw Sim Bee Na Ranong, a Penang-born nobleman who played an important role in the development of Southern Thailand.

Wong informed his counterparts that Penang is promoting itself as an emerging hub for education and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

He said regional institutions such as Sentral College and IPK College are popular with students from Thailand.