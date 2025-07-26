Khiew Hoe Yean aims for world-class swimming after record-breaking wins

BREAKING national records is a career milestone for most athletes, but for Khiew Hoe Yean, it is just another step towards entering the world-class level.

With over 10 national records to his name, the swimmer does not measure success by numbers alone but focuses on steady, consistent growth with every competition, stroke by stroke.

“I just want to get better every day. Not setting a limit is a good thing. I’m still chasing that world-class level, just a little bit away after breaking this new record.

“How many times have I broken records? I have no idea. Maybe more than 10, but not more than 20,” he told reporters upon arrival with the national swimming team from the Rhine Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games (WUG) in Germany at KL International Airport (KLIA), here, last night.

At 2025 WUG, Hoe Yean carved out a historic milestone by clinching the silver medal in the men’s 400-metre freestyle by breaking his own national record of 3 minutes 48.36 seconds by clocking 3:47.38s, thus delivering Malaysia’s first medal at this edition of the Games.

Hoe Yean’s achievement also ended Malaysia’s 34-year medal drought in swimming at the WUG, the last being Jeffrey Ong’s silver in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the 1991 Sheffield Games.

He then helped the Malaysian quartet, with Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal, Lim Yin Chuen and Tan Khai Xin, to clock 7 minutes 19.66 seconds to finish sixth in the final.

Despite the placing, the team broke the national record in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

His next stop is the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, starting tomorrow, for the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Looking ahead, Hoe Yean also sets his sights on the 2025 Thailand SEA Games in December by aiming to deliver more gold medals.

“I think I’ll be shortlisted as well. So let’s hope for the best and let’s get more gold in SEA games,” he said - BERNAMA